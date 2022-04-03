LETTER: Orange's Confederate statue honors people's right to redress their government

I saw a disturbing item in the Culpeper paper about an Orange County judge suggesting removal of the Confederate soldier statue that graces the grounds of the courthouse.

We wondered, with all the statues and names being removed from historical sites, just how far it would go.

The “woke” generation’s utopian perspective, including its supporting cast in the news media, has threatened to remove all mention of history that truly honors those who came before.

As I view the statue and its nameplate, I am reminded of a primary cause of the Civil War that is supported in the U.S. Constitution.

That is, “the people have a right to redress the government for any wrongdoing.”

In this case, the U.S. government was acting in a tyrannical fashion. The South’s secession approach was contractually illegal, but revolt was not.

Only one line of the plaque on the Orange courthouse’s monument need be changed: “They fought for the right to redress the government” (and lost because of the means employed).

The rest of the plaque honors that right.

I hope Judge Franzen gets a chastisement from the American Bar Association.

Frank Sardina, Unionville