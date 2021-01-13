LETTER: Partisan politics has no place in schools

As a citizen, parent and grandparent of students in the Culpeper County Public Schools, I am concerned about the politicizing of the School Board and other local elected offices.

Law mandates that Virginia’s school boards be nonpartisan. On Monday, the Culpeper School Board elected Marshall Keene as its chair and selected a resident to fill a Jefferson District vacancy despite residents’ input to the contrary.

Keene’s partisan politics are evident.

Though there were candidates for the vacancy far more educationally and experientially qualified, Deborah Desilets, an active member of the Culpeper County Republican Committee and the mother of GOP Del. Nick Freitas’ campaign manager, was selected 4-2.

Keene has demonstrated aggressive aspirations as chair of the Republican Committee.

His recent organization, encouragement and praise for three CCRC-chartered busses of protesters sent to Washington, D.C., to oppose the presidential election’s outcome is unsettling.

Equally unsettling are photos (including one of Culpeper participants) revealing that most protesters were maskless. They have put many at risk by bringing home COVID-19 infections to which some were exposed.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}