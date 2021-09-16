LETTER: Past School Board Chair endorses Hutchins

Stevensburg District voters, I encourage you to vote Elizabeth Hutchins for school board.

I was privileged to work with her on the school board for over six years. She has the knowledge of the schools and works hard to make sure our students get the best education possible. Hutchins has served as chair and vice chair.

Hutchins is non-partisan and will work closely with the other board members, the Board of Supervisors, and the administration to get the most effective use of all funds.

She is a strong proponent of the Culpeper Technical Education Center and worked to get the best value in the construction of Eastern View High School, Yowell Elementary School, and the renovation of Culpeper High School. She taught in the Culpeper school system and continues to volunteer in the system.

Hutchins is respected by everyone for her work ethic, careful study of issues, and willingness to stand up for her beliefs. She is always available to listen to you, her constituents. She knows the system and works hard to provide the best learning experience for the students and best support for the staff. She will work to get students back on track after the interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Robert Houck

Mr. Houck served three terms on the Culpeper County School Board representing the West Fairfax District, and served as chair and vice chair during that time.