LETTER: Pay parents for getting kids vaccinated

Having read a bit about our local government trying to help bring relief in this pandemic, a simple thought occurred that I wanted to share with my neighbors and the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors.

How about helping distribute the vaccine by giving parents of elementary-aged children $50 for getting vaccinated? That would be $50 for each vaccination. For example, mom, dad and junior all get shots—that is $150 for that family.

Or mom, dad, fifth-grader Sally and the triplets would be $300. And a family of nine with an elementary-aged child would get $450.

First, this system helps provide some money to those families who might need financial help.

Second, these vaccinated children would not need to be physically distanced in our schools, so the children could get back to full-time, in-person education.

Third, their vaccinated parents could return to work more quickly.

Fourth, this should help the entire community by helping reduce transmission.

Fifth, accelerated vaccinations would help the school system by providing pupils who are not going to become asymptomatic, silent carriers.