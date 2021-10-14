 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Placement of Clapper article questionable
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Placement of Clapper article questionable

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

May I gently remind the Star-Exponent editor that placing a comic piece, James Clapper’s “Decay of Truth” might be more aptly put in the comic section, perhaps under Beetle Bailey, instead of the lead headline.

P. Declan Burke

Culpeper

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News