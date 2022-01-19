LETTER: Political divisiveness drags on with health care policy

In this time of political divisiveness, it’s nice to see the outgoing Democratic administration and incoming Republican administration coordinating their policies.

Last week Governor Northam declared a medical state of emergency, enabling Virginia hospitals to increase the number of available beds and hire more medical workers.

Upon taking office on Saturday, Governor Youngkin declared an end to mask and vaccine mandates, ensuring that none of the increased medical capacity would be wasted.

Way to go, gentlemen. You’re an inspiration to us all.

Lee Alloway

Culpeper