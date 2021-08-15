LETTER: Public protection requires masks in schools

I’ve never heard anyone propose that masks should be worn in private schools. That’s up to the owner of the business and their clients.

But at public schools it is not only the business of the school administrators, the students, the school board, the parents of the students, the teachers, but every tax payer. That is what public means. It belongs to all the citizens.

A person’s right to wear a mask or not isn’t questioned when a person is in their home. They have the the right to decide if they want to expose the people in that home to possible infection from the COVID-19 Delta variant or not. But once leaving their curtilage they are encroaching on the public space that we all share—therefore the public has a say in how that space is used.

If masks are required then they are required for everyone using the public space. There is no option if the majority decide it is a requirement to safely use that space. How can mask-wearing be optional? Is the person with the virus going to place a barrel over his or her head to prevent the spread of the virus to the other people in the room?