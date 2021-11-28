 Skip to main content
LETTER: Public should be informed of elected leaders' actions
LETTER: Public should be informed of elected leaders' actions

In this season of Thanksgiving, I wish to give thanks to the Culpeper Star-Exponent for its November 23 article, “Congresswoman Cheered by Bill’s Progress,” detailing the many infrastructure improvements coming to Culpeper thanks to the recently passed Build Back Better Act.

It is important for our community to be kept regularly informed of the positive gains coming into our lives through good governance and effective leadership; including that of our congressional representative, Abigail Spanberger. Thank you!

Carolyn Walker

Culpeper

