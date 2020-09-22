LETTER: Questions to ask yourself before you vote

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Rather than try to convince someone how to vote, I prefer to ask them questions. Their answers will help them decide.

“Try this: When you go to the polls, I think it would be well for you to ask yourself, Are you better off than you were four years ago?

“Is it easier for you to go buy things in the store than it was four years ago?

“Is there more or less unemployment in the country than there was four years ago?

“Is America as respected throughout the world as it was?

“Do you feel that our security is as safe, that we’re as strong as we were four years ago?

“If you answer all those questions ‘yes,’ then I think your choice is obvious who you’ll vote for. If you don’t agree, if you don’t think this course we’ve been on for the last four years is what you’d like to see us follow for the next four, then I can suggest another choice that you have.”

—Ronald Reagan at a 1980 presidential debate.

Robert Legge Culpeper