Those who are calling for the removal of every remembrance or memorial to the Confederate Army are, in my opinion, missing some very important facts.
One fact is that there are approximately 80 million Americans who are descended from those who fought for the South, and we are not ashamed of our ancestors. They were of their time.
They should remember also the fact that Abraham Lincoln, in his First Inaugural Address, supported making slavery perpetual and Constitutionally protected under the Corwin Amendment. Or the fact that there were thousands of slaves in the “Border States,” who were not freed even though under Union control.
I could go on, but not in 250 words. As one who was deeply involved in the Civil Rights Movement, I know for a fact that Dr. King would not approve of this cultural cleansing. He dreamed of a South where “the sons of former slaves and the sons of former slave owners would dine together at the table of brotherhood.” He meant that.
Racial harmony is not created by slogans, or by cherry-picking history. It comes from heart to heart and from a genuine desire to build bridges, not walls. We should honor our Confederate dead just as we honor the Union dead, and as we should honor those who suffered in slavery and human bondage. This reflects the dream of Dr. King.
Ben Jones
Washington, Va.
