LETTER: Rapidan VFD drive-thru spaghetti dinner a success
LETTER: Rapidan VFD drive-thru spaghetti dinner a success

Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department wishes to thank the 177 folks that came out on a pleasant fall day for our first drive-thru meal in the time of COVID-19.

Many thanks to David Jones for preparing the spaghetti sauce and those who spread the word on Facebook and news media, and businesses that got the word out.

Finally, thanks to the volunteers that made it all come together. We welcome a new business sponsor, Piedmont Deli in Madison.

We are planning another drive-thru in January so we hope the community will watch for future announcements.

Many thanks for everyone again in coming out!

Gary W. Jones, treasurer

Rapidan Volunteer Fire Department

