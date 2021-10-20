LETTER: Reaves is not up to the job of mayor

I’ve heard people say, I’m voting for Frank Reaves Jr. because he’s from here, he’s a nice guy or because he’s Black man. Well, I am a Black man and I have some questions for you folks.

Does it bother you Reaves voted 3 times to change the name of Lake Pelham? A Lake name no one ever thought twice about? Where did that come from?

I assume he’s doing the bidding of a local millionaire who lives on the lake and wants it changed. Have you noticed Frank’s campaign signs are on every apartment complex and property owned by that same millionaire?

Did you know Reaves approved a large housing development that will add hundreds more kids to already-crowded schools, more traffic, and more flooding?

If you vote for him, you deserve a Culpeper that will look like northern Virginia. There is not a nice person, old friend, or person of color I would vote for with that record.

Frank claims to be a man of the people but he appears to me to be a an “of the government and the wealthiest” in our community. Does he stand for anything or does he “go along to get along”?

Knowing this, and after his performance at the Chamber of Commerce candidates forum for mayor, in my opinion Reaves is not up for the job of mayor.