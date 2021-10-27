LETTER: Reaves knows how to run Culpeper harmoniously

Now is the right time for Frank Reaves to be elected mayor of Culpeper. For most of Frank’s life, he has quietly, without fanfare, served his community in a multitude of ways. The last ten years he has served on Town Council, thoughtfully addressing the needs of anyone who engages him, and learning what it takes to run the business and mechanics of Culpeper efficiently and harmoniously.
Frank is not holding car washes, dog washes, barbeques, haircuts or rallies. Instead he is going about the business of the town and listening to its residents.
Frank is always there in an inciteful and welcoming manner. Culpeper is not a stepping-stone for him, it is his home. It is Frank’s time to become our next mayor.
Rich and Jacki Kaiser
Culpeper