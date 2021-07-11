LETTER: REC director urges members to cast their vote

On July 1 member-owners of Rappahannock Electric Cooperative (REC) started voting to elect directors to the REC Board of Directors.

Members have three ways to vote: online at www.myrec.coop, mail-in proxy or you can vote live at the remote Annual Meeting on Aug. 11.

I encourage you to vote for the incumbents Darlene Carpenter and Chris Shipe. Why vote for the incumbent directors? They, along with the other directors, have worked diligently to find the right balance in the equation of bringing you reliable energy at an affordable cost while making sure REC’s operations are sustainable. Electric bills can be a major part of a member-owner’s budget and Darlene and Chris understand the financial struggles they face.

REC’s Board of Directors analyze and take very seriously projects that will not only bring the greatest cost benefits to its member-owners but also keep the cost of power affordable. Darlene and Chris are accessible and very involved in their communities. When members have a concern, they listen and take them seriously.

Rural broadband, renewable energy and energy efficiency has been a big concern of our member-owners. Darlene and Chris along with the other members of the Board are constantly working to find common sense solutions to these and other concerns.