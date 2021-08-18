 Skip to main content
LETTER: REC election results are not what they seem
editor's pick

LETTER: REC election results are not what they seem

The Sunday, Aug. 15 Star-Exponent article, “REC members elect three board members at annual meeting,” doesn’t fully capture what happened at Rappahannock Electric Co-op’s recent board election. From what I can tell, it was REC’s incumbent board that selected Eric Paulson as the winner, not really the co-op’s member-owners.

In a five-way race, Hanover County businessman Roddy Mitchell received more than twice as many direct member-owner votes as any of the four other candidates.

But REC’s confusing proxy-voting process allowed REC’s board to allocate an additional 6,049 votes to the board members’ favored candidate, Mr. Paulson. He actually came in fourth out of five in votes that were designated by co-op members.

When an incumbent board controls thousands of votes in a board election, it’s the board, not co-op members, that effectively controls the election outcome. Imagine our local School Board or Board of Supervisors being selected that way! No one would stand for it. You can view the vote tally and assess for yourself here.

Every year REC’s incumbent board controls election outcomes through thousands of blank (“undesignated”) proxies. The way to win a REC board election is to “get along, go along,” with the incumbent board, not to get the most votes from member-owners. That isn’t fair or democratic. No wonder incumbent REC board members stay in their well-paid positions for decades or even for life.

Michael Murphy

Boston, Culpeper County

