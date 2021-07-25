LETTER: Recent decision on Regal lawsuit is laughable

What nonsense! That’s my reaction to the Thursday, July 22 Star-Exponent article, ”Judge sides with town of Culpeper in mostly dismissing Regal Cinemas suit,” about unpaid taxes during a pandemic.

The Regal movie theater: A jewel in Culpeper promoting arts& entertainment.

Town of Culpeper Government: A tax collector no matter the circumstances.

Judge: Declares Regal not tax exempt during a pandemic or plague.

Contrarily, the Judge writes that Regal is in default because unpaid taxes are valid only for fire or “acts of God.”

The question is, isn’t a plague an act of God?

Since the judge capitalized God in his decision, we must assume he based his decision on the Christian scriptures, which plainly demonstrate God’s plagues on evil behavior.

Too bad no one on Culpeper’s Town Council knows Gov. Northam well enough to have slipped some of that $2.5 billion extra he got from that “Act of God” claim.