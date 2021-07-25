 Skip to main content
LETTER: Recent decision on Regal lawsuit is laughable
LETTER: Recent decision on Regal lawsuit is laughable

Regal Culpeper

Culpeper's Regal movie theater displays available productions to view earlier in July.

 EMILY JENNINGS/STAR-EXPONENT

What nonsense! That’s my reaction to the Thursday, July 22 Star-Exponent article, ”Judge sides with town of Culpeper in mostly dismissing Regal Cinemas suit,” about unpaid taxes during a pandemic.

The Regal movie theater: A jewel in Culpeper promoting arts& entertainment.

Town of Culpeper Government: A tax collector no matter the circumstances.

Judge: Declares Regal not tax exempt during a pandemic or plague.

Contrarily, the Judge writes that Regal is in default because unpaid taxes are valid only for fire or “acts of God.”

The question is, isn’t a plague an act of God?

Since the judge capitalized God in his decision, we must assume he based his decision on the Christian scriptures, which plainly demonstrate God’s plagues on evil behavior.

Too bad no one on Culpeper’s Town Council knows Gov. Northam well enough to have slipped some of that $2.5 billion extra he got from that “Act of God” claim.

And what’s puzzling to common folks, weren’t much of the claims to go to businesses anyway who suffered financial loss during the pandemic?

Oh well. Spanberger and Northam focus on high speed internet (not a legitimate pandemic claim) while ignoring the restoration of a local gem to health.

Besides, what is $75,000 in taxes to lucrative Culpeper coffers, even during an “Act of God”?

Frank Sardina

Unionville

