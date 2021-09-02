 Skip to main content
LETTER: Religious exemptions and masks in school
LETTER: Religious exemptions and masks in school

The founders of our nation were quite wise by both refusing a national religion and advocating for the constitutional separation of church and state. These priorities have protected the United States from being like the perpetually warring, disorganized and impoverished theocratic—or religion-led—Afghanistan.

So, I wonder what our founders would think of religious exceptions to wearing masks in public schools, which are state-sponsored institutions?

Religious rule is killing Afghanis. Masking exemptions in schools have the potential to harm and kill American students and their family members.

Frank E. Grant

Culpeper

