LETTER: Remeikis has the experience needed for the job

Pranas Remeikis has been in public service for most of his adult life—25 years as a Special Forces officer, and 16 years as a member of the Culpeper Town Council. Serving as mayor in the early 2000s he spearheaded the modernization of the Town offices. He has served on many committees. He knows how to work with others to reach a consensus on difficult issues.

He has been a business manager, and understands the importance of fiscal responsibility. It was his suggestion that led to the construction of roundabouts, saving a million dollars in traffic lights at one intersection alone, and vastly improving traffic flow at the north end of Town.

New blood and fresh ideas are always needed to keep the Town Council vibrant, but they need to be balanced by tested experience and community involvement.

Voters in the Town Council election should be eager to vote for Mr. Rameikis. He brings life experience, expertise, willingness to serve, and a proven track record to the table.

Mary Dale

Remington