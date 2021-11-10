LETTER: Remembering a kind and caring person

My first encounter with Dr. John J. Payette, Jr. was in December, 1978, when I first moved to Culpeper with my husband, a native.

As a pediatric nurse I wanted the best care possible for myself and our much-anticipated baby, due in April, 1979. My father-in-law, also a doctor in Culpeper, recommended Dr. Payette as they had a great long-standing relationship in the medical world.

I went to my appointment not knowing what to expect but came away with nothing but respect for my new OB/GYN. We discovered that we had both been born and raised in Washington, D.C., and remembered many of the same places.

I also acquired a job that day. He asked me if I would like to to to work for him on a part-time basis until my mommy duties started. I gladly accepted. Working for Dr. Payette was one of the most rewarding jobs I ever had. He took the time to explain procedures and answered my long list of questions.

The community lost Dr. Payette in 2016 and I still think of him often. What a kind and caring person he was.

Karen Quaintance

Culpeper