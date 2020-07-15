Being born and raised in Fredericksburg, I lived and breathed Civil War history. My ancestors and I were proud to be Confederates—my great grandfather was a Confederate doctor. It is my heritage.
As I watched my parents working for social justice throughout their ministry at St. George’s Church, I learned how much prejudice against Black Americans still existed. We always discussed religion and politics at our dinner table, but I never thought about how the Confederate flag, Civil War statues and names on buildings would be hurtful to Black Americans.
During my 68 years I have evolved to understand how these symbols of my heritage are truly hurtful to the Black American community. They were established along with legislation during the Jim Crow era to keep Black Americans “in their place.” Now when I see these symbols, I feel the same as when I see a swastika.
My evolution is directly connected to my husband being an AP history teacher and my relationships with Black Americans. Our heritage and history will never be “erased.” It will be shared through ancestral stories, family heirlooms and in museums.
To move forward as a nation we must recognize where our own evolution has brought us. We cannot change what happened yesterday, but what we do today can achieve a better tomorrow.
I pray the history of this time is told as the “Great Realization,” when as a nation we recognized what these symbols represented and had them removed.
Ann Ridgeway
Locust Dale
