LETTER: Renaming the lake is more simple than it seems

When I moved to Culpeper six years ago and began studying its history, a peculiarity was the town’s lake being named after a Civil War officer from Alabama, John Pelham, whose only connection was he died here.

Fast forward to Friday, when I was delighted to read in the Star-Exponent that one of the town’s committees has filed a motion to rename Lake Pelham and connect it to someone who made a positive contribution here.

Yes, I’ve heard the arguments about how difficult it will be for people to make the switch; but history does not bear that out. Another argument has been it could lend credence to other name changes—even going so far as renaming the town from “Culpeper” a tribute to Lord Culpeper of England. And then there is the unnecessary expense argument.

The Virginia House of Burgesses established the county of Culpeper in 1748 and in 1759 created its town as Fairfax in honor of Lord Fairfax of England. In 1795 the U.S. Post Office installed an office here and the address became Culpeper Court House. However, it continued to be referred to as Fairfax.