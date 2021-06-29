LETTER: Reporter wrote fair and balanced article

Regarding Sunday’s Star-Exponent article, “Culpeper Republicans present ticket at Town Council forum,” by Allison Brophy Champion: I found Ms. Champion’s article fair and balanced. Thank you.
Janie Schmidt
Candidate for Culpeper Town Council
Regarding Sunday’s Star-Exponent article, “Culpeper Republicans present ticket at Town Council forum,” by Allison Brophy Champion: I found Ms. Champion’s article fair and balanced. Thank you.
Janie Schmidt
Candidate for Culpeper Town Council
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!
Republicans must be wondering what they got with gubernatorial nominee Glenn Youngkin.
It has been an honor and a pleasure over the past four years to write a column on educational issues for the Culpeper Star-Exponent. I’m grate…
Spotsylvania County is facing is a potential Superfund cleanup site a few decades from now, with no cash money in escrow from sPower to finance the operation.
For some time, Culpeper Republicans have touted in their so-called “Creed” that “the free enterprise system is the most productive supplier of…
For 34 years, I taught courses on the Constitution to criminal justice students at Radford University. My courses covered issues about the constitutional rules law enforcement officers must follow in stopping and questioning people. I taught more students than I can count, but it was probably close to two thousand. Fortunately, I can only remember a handful of students that I thought might turn out to be Derek Chauvins.
So we finally have two statewide tickets — Terry McAuliffe for governor for the Democrats and Glenn Youngkin for the Republicans.
According to the “Crime in Virginia 2020” report released earlier this month by the Virginia Department of State Police, there were a total of 537 homicides throughout the commonwealth in 2020, up from 455 in 2019. And African American males disproportionately made up more than half of all murder victims.
Finding the balance between reasonable voter ID that 75 percent of Americans favor and federal standards to ensure that voting is accessible and fair cannot even be debated as both sides are entrenched in the dogmatic rhetoric of left-versus-right politics. Therefore, the dysfunction in Congress continues as both sides enflame their followers.
We’re now officially into summer, and we already have some catching up to do. So here goes:
This past year, during the protests following George Floyd’s murder, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney used emergency powers to remove four Confederate statues from Monument Avenue. This action followed legislation signed by Gov. Ralph Northam a few months prior that overturned the state’s laws protecting Confederate monuments and allowed local communities to remove or change them. When taking this necessary action, Stoney noted that the statues “have cast a shadow on the dreams of our children of color.”
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.