 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Reporter wrote fair and balanced article
0 comments
editor's pick

LETTER: Reporter wrote fair and balanced article

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Forum (copy)

Local prosecutor Russ Rabb (right) moderates Thursday’s Culpeper County Republican Committee forum for town council candidates (from left) Joe Short, Janie Schmidt, Fred Sapp and David Kulivan.

 ALLISON BROPHY CHAMPION/CULPEPER STAR-EXPONENT

Regarding Sunday’s Star-Exponent article, “Culpeper Republicans present ticket at Town Council forum,” by Allison Brophy Champion: I found Ms. Champion’s article fair and balanced. Thank you.

Janie Schmidt

Candidate for Culpeper Town Council

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COMMENTARY: Identifying unconscious prejudice in law enforcement
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Identifying unconscious prejudice in law enforcement

For 34 years, I taught courses on the Constitution to criminal justice students at Radford University. My courses covered issues about the constitutional rules law enforcement officers must follow in stopping and questioning people. I taught more students than I can count, but it was probably close to two thousand. Fortunately, I can only remember a handful of students that I thought might turn out to be Derek Chauvins.

EDITORIAL: Virginia's homicide spike targeted Black men
Opinion

EDITORIAL: Virginia's homicide spike targeted Black men

According to the “Crime in Virginia 2020” report released earlier this month by the Virginia Department of State Police, there were a total of 537 homicides throughout the commonwealth in 2020, up from 455 in 2019. And African American males disproportionately made up more than half of all murder victims.

COMMENTARY: Senate votes 50-50, and the dysfunction continues
Opinion

COMMENTARY: Senate votes 50-50, and the dysfunction continues

Finding the balance between reasonable voter ID that 75 percent of Americans favor and federal standards to ensure that voting is accessible and fair cannot even be debated as both sides are entrenched in the dogmatic rhetoric of left-versus-right politics. Therefore, the dysfunction in Congress continues as both sides enflame their followers.

COMMENTARY: The unfinished business of Confederate monument removal
Opinion

COMMENTARY: The unfinished business of Confederate monument removal

This past year, during the protests following George Floyd’s murder, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney used emergency powers to remove four Confederate statues from Monument Avenue. This action followed legislation signed by Gov. Ralph Northam a few months prior that overturned the state’s laws protecting Confederate monuments and allowed local communities to remove or change them. When taking this necessary action, Stoney noted that the statues “have cast a shadow on the dreams of our children of color.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News