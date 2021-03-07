LETTER: Research finds that Beard is the qualified candidate

I write this in regards to the election for Clerk of the Circuit Court for Culpeper County.

Most of us who were born and raised in this county have respected and appreciated the service and kindness of the Beard family for many years. Consider the qualifications and knowledge of the candidate who would best serve the citizens of our county.

I cannot tell you who to vote for, however I am asking you to do the research on both candidates. My research has convinced me that Beard is the most qualified by a landslide.

I would like Carson to know that I appreciate the explanation and informative directions he has provided about the responsibilities and devoted work that this position requires. He has proven his abilities can more than handle all aspects and lead his team forward.

After researching the opposing candidate, I do not find anywhere that he has experience or knowledge in this field that would qualify him for this position. This is a position that requires education and knowledge in every aspect of the courts.

Let’s vote for the only candidate who has the ability to continue the services of the Clerk of the Court in Culpeper.