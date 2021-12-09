LETTER: Reuther continues partisan rhetoric

Just when I found myself agreeing with the pleasantly sensible opening of David Reuther’s Dec. 5 Star-Exponent column, “Problem-Solvers seek to work across the aisle,” he devolved once again into the highly partisan and slanted rhetoric for which his column is known.

While he appreciates the 13 Republicans who voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, his essay targets the members of the Republicans’ own party, who encouraged attacks up to and including “death threats” for not toeing the party line. “Republicans seeking revenge on their colleagues is not a good look,” Reuther writes. Is it a good look when Democrats do it?

I search in vain for any mention Reuther makes of the treatment that Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) received from her party when she refused to go along with the price tag of what Joe Manchin called (correctly, in my view) “fiscal insanity.” But she instantly became an enemy, and according to the Wall Street Journal, “fair game for the tactics the left long ago honed for use against the right.”