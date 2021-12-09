LETTER: Reuther continues partisan rhetoric

Just when I found myself agreeing with the pleasantly sensible opening of David Reuther’s Dec. 5 Star-Exponent column, “Problem-Solvers seek to work across the aisle,” he devolved once again into the highly partisan and slanted rhetoric for which his column is known.
While he appreciates the 13 Republicans who voted for the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill, his essay targets the members of the Republicans’ own party, who encouraged attacks up to and including “death threats” for not toeing the party line. “Republicans seeking revenge on their colleagues is not a good look,” Reuther writes. Is it a good look when Democrats do it?
I search in vain for any mention Reuther makes of the treatment that Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) received from her party when she refused to go along with the price tag of what Joe Manchin called (correctly, in my view) “fiscal insanity.” But she instantly became an enemy, and according to the Wall Street Journal, “fair game for the tactics the left long ago honed for use against the right.”
Those tactics included hounding her on a flight, following her into a bathroom to videotape her and trashing her in ads. “We’re committed to bird-dogging her,” Joseph Geevarghese, executive director of “Our Revolution” told Politico. And what did President Biden, the candidate of decency and moderation, have to say about it? It’s just “part of the process.”
Not belonging to either party, I’m free to vote character and I supported Youngkin as well as Abigail Spanberger. Believing that Ms. Spanberger has grit as well as character, I wrote to her directly about the attacks her party was committing on a fellow Democratic woman Representative. I reminded her that if they would do this to Ms. Sinema, they would do it to her if she dared step out of line.
Her response? The same as Reuther’s. Nothing but crickets.
Maggie Lawrence
Culpeper