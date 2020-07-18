Regarding the July 5 column by David Reuther, “America was built on constitutional bedrock: your vote,” his views have grown tiresome.
First, the Democratic party after five decades “owns” all minority groups, at least for political purposes. Whatever programs were necessary to bring about equality and justice have been outlived. Five decades of promoting equality and justice through auspicious programs directed at race and gender have done little but politically divide the country and economically drive up the nation’s debt.
Second, and perhaps the most damaging, from former Pres. Lyndon B. Johnson to the present, the Supreme Court has adopted Pres. Woodrow Wilson’s proposed “living” Constitution.
Third—you guessed it—the popular vote.
The “popular vote” sounds good, but our founders, bless their lonely hearts, thought of a way that all voices in a diverse society might be heard. Voila, the Electoral College. Without the Electoral College, Democrats packed in cities, coastal areas and college towns would win elections forever while the diverse outlying districts would be redundant. Why? Because most minority groups gather there. For example, see how Virginia’s popular vote has swayed state elections.
These three issues, not understood by the common voter, will continue to degrade our national integrity to a point, as Pres. Madison suggested, that if the Constitution becomes a living document, the Republic will be lost. Pretty prophetic.
Today’s Democratic Party has chosen a “living” Constitution. Question is: where in heaven’s name is making laws (Obamacare), abortion, same-sex marriage in the Constitution? Abortion to “save the mother’s life,” sure, but partial-birth torture and—worse—infanticide? I ask pediatrician Dr. Northam, what gives?
One might think that blacks, feminists and LBGT+ groups would see through the haze and endure the Constitution and its established process for change, not the fake one of Democrats.
Frank Sradina
Unionville
