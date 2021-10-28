 Skip to main content
LETTER: Rogers favors smart growth while preserving rural landscape
Culpeper needs Laura Rogers on our Board of Supervisors. Laura’s experience as a business owner, Culpeper resident, community volunteer and mother have given her the tools she needs to successfully serve the public.

She spent 12 years on the Planning Commission and has a clear understanding of the way that the county government operates and the needs of the citizens. Her common-sense approach and good fiscal judgement make her an asset to the citizens whose best interests she has at heart.

During her professional career, she created opportunities for existing and startup businesses and is a proven champion of business, while also being a champion of the quality and character of the community that we love. She’s for smart, measured growth in locations where the appropriate infrastructure is already in place, and where our Comprehensive Plan shows such future land use. She’s a firm believer in preserving the historical, rural and agricultural characteristics that are absolutely critical to maintaining our quality of life.

In an era when politicians aspire to be celebrities rather than public servants she is the exception to the rule.

Anthony Clatterbuck

Culpeper

