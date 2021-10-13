LETTER: Rogers is experienced, will preserve rural heritage

I am writing in support of Laura Rogers, who is running to represent Stevensburg on the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors. Through our efforts to protect and preserve historic agricultural land in Culpeper, I have come to know Laura Rogers, who has served as a Planning Commission member for 12 years and is currently the vice-chair. Experience matters.

I met Laura in early 2019 when the Planning Commission was considering an application for an industrial-scale solar project that threatened my farm and community. Through many public hearings and conversations over county business, I have come to know Laura Rogers, who has always been accessible, approachable and willing to listen.

There are times when Laura and I don’t agree, but she has always impressed me as being very thoughtful about the many cases she must review and takes her role very seriously.

The commissioners have a tremendous amount of paperwork that they must review and I know that Laura always does her homework. Her desire to be a supervisor comes from her dedication to Culpeper and the heart of a public servant.