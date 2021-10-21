LETTER: Rogers is well-prepared for supervisor job

I am writing to express my support for Laura Rogers, who is running to represent the Stevensburg District on the Board of Supervisors.

Laura’s twelve years of service on the County Planning Commission has been invaluable preparation for this job. She has hands-on experience with many of the varied issues facing the County.

I was fortunate to have served with her for most of those twelve years, and was continuously impressed with her energy, commitment and thoroughness in preparation for each and every case and application that came before the commission.

Laura has taken that service very seriously and has consistently searched for paths that are in the best interest of Culpeper County and it’s citizens, and supportive of the county’s historical and agricultural resources.

Laura Rogers is prepared, experienced and has the leadership skills to be a tremendous asset to the Culpeper County Board of Supervisors. I respectfully urge the residents of the Stevensburg District to support her with their vote.

Lou Price, co-owner of Village Frameworks & Gallery

Culpeper