LETTER: Rogers will be an ethical, hard-working supervisor

Since August 1988, I have offered many presentations to the Planning Commission and Board of Supervisors. That first appearance involved a plea to reject plans advanced by a California developer who sought to develop the entire Brandy Station Civil War Battlefield.

Our then-chairman responded he was never taught about Brandy Station at West Point, so, this battle couldn’t possibly be significant. Thereafter, William C. Chase championed the Californian’s rezoning efforts. But alas for Mr. Chase, his developer friend confronted headwinds, declared bankruptcy, and went home, tail between his legs.

Mr. Chase then advocated the construction of a Formula One race track proposed for the Brandy Station Battlefield. But Mr. Chase’s hopes for development were again dashed when the race track promoter headed back to New York, pockets turned inside out.

I admit disappointment Mr. Chase has never requested a battlefield tour so he might learn something he did not discover at West Point: Brandy Station, June 9, 1863, in fact represents this continent’s largest and most significant cavalry battle. And Brandy’s current state of preservation is heralded by scores of visitors, domestic and foreign, who visit Culpeper County every year to tour our pristine battlefields.