LETTER: Russell has partisan agenda in mayor contest

I have lived in Culpeper for over 35 years. I have voted for good Republicans and good Democrats. Locally, I mostly voted for good Republicans because that is what we have more of.

Those good Republicans did not drag national, or even state, politics into their local duties. I knew their allegiance solely from the political signs they displayed on their homes and fences. I only recently learned that the current mayor of Culpeper, Mike Olinger, was a Republican. Mayor Olinger’s political views did not seem to rule his actions when it came to fulfilling his duty to represent our town.

One candidate for mayor has spent most of his political career in Culpeper doing his level best to make partisanship a feature of every local decision. This is probably understandable, since he worked for an organization whose sole purpose is to advance laws that serve the interests of the corporations that finance them. ALEC has a history of providing template legislation to lazy lawmakers who then propose bills they have neither written nor researched.