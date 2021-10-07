 Skip to main content
LETTER: Russell has track record of leadership
2 comments
LETTER: Russell has track record of leadership

I am a lifer. Born and raised in Culpeper. I’ve seen how the good ole’ boy network in town makes financial deals with longtime politicians to get their votes. I’ve seen other longtime politicians turn their backs on our history to try to rename Lake Pelham for political support. I’m just done.

We need new blood on Town Council and as mayor. That’s why I am supporting Jon Russell for mayor. Instead of finding consensus, he builds consensus. He keeps his word. He will not tell you what you want to hear, he will tell you what his thinking is and ask for your input. Jon won’t tell you one thing and then do something else based on the last person to talk to him.

Most of the old-time politicians running for office this year blow in the wind. They’re people-pleasers. They have no backbone. I’m tired of not being able to drink my tap water, I’m tired of paying double taxes on my car, I am tired of these politicians messing with our history, like Lake Pelham.

I support Jon Russell because he has a track record of leadership. Whether it’s changing the town election from May to November, opening all council meetings for public comment, fighting against tax increases and increased water bills or organizing people to support local restaurants after the state government shut them down. Jon gets results when he is in a position of leadership.

Josh Nixon

Culpeper

