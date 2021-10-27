LETTER: Russell is a man of integrity, dedication

I want to tell you about my husband, Jon Russell, candidate for mayor. Jon and I have four children and have been married nineteen years. In all the years I have known Jon, his passion to serve others has been his greatest attribute.

I remember the time when an elderly lady called Jon and asked him to join her for an intake interview with a case worker. She was very nervous about the interview and didn’t have any family members to support her. This request was not in Jon’s job description as a town councilman, but he believes his role as a councilman to be an advocate for the people. So, he sat with the lady for three hours and helped her to convey her concerns to the case worker.

Billy was homeless with no family and no support structure. Billy and Jon struck up a friendship. Jon helped Billy find a job and housing only to have it all fall apart because of Billy’s addiction. But Jon didn’t give up on his friend. He invited him to stay on our property until he was ready to get help. Eventually, Billy acknowledged he needed help. Jon drove him eight hours to a detox and rehabilitation center. They still talk every week. These stories are just a glimpse of the kind of man Jon is.

Jon is a man of principle and passion. He’ll never tell you, then tell someone else something different. His word is secure. Vote Jon Russell for Culpeper Mayor.