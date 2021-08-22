LETTER: Russell is an advocate for Culpeper

I have been blessed to call the Russell family “friends” for several years now. Through this time, I have witnessed their absolute kindness and mission to help those in their community.

Jon and Sarah have raised their family to be kind and to have a desire to help others. Their moral values and dedication to the community are never-wavering.

For the last five years the Russell family has opened their home to foreign exchange students who attended Culpeper and Eastern View high schools. This year-long commitment to young people allows them the opportunity to immerse these students in what it means to live in Culpeper.

Jon believes every resident has a duty to be an ambassador for the town. As new people move in, tourists dine, shop our stores, and visit our historic sites, we all have an obligation to make them feel at home.

We need a mayor who will be a strong advocate for tourism in Culpeper. Tourism keeps our taxes low and allows us to showcase the absolute best of Culpeper. That’s Jon’s vision for Culpeper: a community that comes together to help each other.