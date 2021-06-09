 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
LETTER: Russell is focused on the issues that matter most to Culpeper
0 comments

LETTER: Russell is focused on the issues that matter most to Culpeper

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I read with great interest the Sunday, June 6 Star-Exponent letter to the editor by Anthony Jordan, ”Russell is part of Keene push for local Republican overhaul,” attacking mayoral candidate Jon Russell for being a Republican.

Any unbiased newspaper would mention that Jordan is a long-time volunteer for the Culpeper Democratic Committee.

Tony focuses on the past. Jon Russell is working for our future.

Local housing affordability is important to me. Right now it is almost impossible to find affordable rental property in Culpeper. Russell believes zoning regulations are too restrictive and tap fees too high. It’s almost impossible to build tiny homes, currently we can’t have businesses and apartments able to co-exist on the same parcel or even convert a detached garage into an apartment without severe restrictions and fees.

I drove through Arlington recently and someone has built a raised tiny house, about the size of a efficiency apartment that looks like a beach home. It is cute and a good use of the small space. It has a stairway down and parking underneath.

Jon’s plan is to change our zoning to make it more flexible for property owners. He believes changing the way we do zoning will also give non-profit organizations the ability to put tiny home clusters to provide housing for the working poor and homeless.

There is a very small contingent of loud people who want to turn the mayor’s race into a political contest. Jon is focused on the issues that matter most to Culpeper citizens. He has proven that consistently during his Town Council career and I know that will continue.

Brenda Growden

Culpeper

0 comments

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News