LETTER: Russell is focused on the issues that matter most to Culpeper

I read with great interest the Sunday, June 6 Star-Exponent letter to the editor by Anthony Jordan, ”Russell is part of Keene push for local Republican overhaul,” attacking mayoral candidate Jon Russell for being a Republican.

Any unbiased newspaper would mention that Jordan is a long-time volunteer for the Culpeper Democratic Committee.

Tony focuses on the past. Jon Russell is working for our future.

Local housing affordability is important to me. Right now it is almost impossible to find affordable rental property in Culpeper. Russell believes zoning regulations are too restrictive and tap fees too high. It’s almost impossible to build tiny homes, currently we can’t have businesses and apartments able to co-exist on the same parcel or even convert a detached garage into an apartment without severe restrictions and fees.

I drove through Arlington recently and someone has built a raised tiny house, about the size of a efficiency apartment that looks like a beach home. It is cute and a good use of the small space. It has a stairway down and parking underneath.