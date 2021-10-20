LETTER: Russell is in favor of term limits

Jon Russell has served our community for seven years on the Culpeper Town Council. He has been running for mayor since January and has seen two opponents come and go during that time. He is finishing out his last term on Council to run for mayor. Jon has said he believes in term limits of 8 years in one office. Unlike Jon’s opponent, who is using his Council seat in the middle of his term as a steppingstone to run for mayor, Jon is laying it all on the line to be our next mayor.

Jon has said one of his first objectives as mayor will be to ask the Town Council to pass a referendum to the voters limiting the terms of mayor and council members to two terms (8 years). This will ensure more people have the chance to bring their ideas to the table and have a chance at winning an elected position. We wouldn’t be the first locality in Virginia to have term limits, so we would be modeling good policy.

I heard one council member brag about having institutional knowledge. But that a way of saying that person is compromised, has no new ideas and sold out to the system.

This election let’s clear the field on Town Council and elect a person mayor who is running not because he was asked, but because he cares enough to step out and lead.

Vote Jon Russell for Culpeper mayor.