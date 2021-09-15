LETTER: Russell is loyal, humble, has vision

I would like to recommend my friend Jon Russell for mayor to the voters of Culpeper. I have known Jon for almost a decade, and I can testify to three strong attributes he possesses which will serve our town well.

The first attribute is loyalty. He is loyal to his friends, a loyal family man, and loyal to the U.S. Constitution, State Constitution, and the Charter of Culpeper. His loyalty dictates how he votes and leads.

The second attribute is vision. Russell has new ideas which will fit well in our small community. He believes in preserving Culpeper’s small-town identity while providing for the modern needs of our families. As an entrepreneur, he knows what it will take for our small businesses to thrive and what is needed to improve our quality of life to attract other employers.

The third attribute is humility. While this is not often seen by people in the public square, Jon has a teachable spirit and is eager to work with others to achieve goals and objectives. He admits when he’s wrong and goes the extra mile to make things right when issues arise. I ask you to vote Jon Russell as Culpeper’s next mayor.

Kyle Tucker

Culpeper