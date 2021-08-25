LETTER: Russell is the man for gun rights and local economy

I want to present a couple of things to think about. When COVID began, we were all taken by surprise. We all learned to adapt, and I think a lot of us reflected deeper on the need that our local businesses had for our support. Many of us did our part, but some of us went noticeably above and beyond to support our local businesses, and those who were financially hurting due to government shutdowns.

Jon Russell won mine and my family’s heart during that time. He was the only elected public servant who stood up for our small businesses and offered them support if they decided to stay open and ensure their livelihood. It was the Russell family that invited Culpeper residents to their property to get haircuts when the government shut down all hair stylists. He helped organize a food drive for the Culpeper Salvation Army. He didn’t hide behind a desk; he didn’t tell people to be scared and do as your told. He inspired us with leadership.

As a woman who is very mindful of my safety, Jon voted to restrain the power of Culpeper government from banning firearms. This means a lot to me, because I need to be able to protect myself by whatever means necessary. We need a leader in Culpeper that genuinely cares about our economy, public safety and is not afraid to represent our values. That is why our family encourages you to vote Jon Russell for Culpeper Mayor.