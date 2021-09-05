LETTER: Russell’s values affect all areas of his life

My husband, Gus, and I totally support Jon Russell for Mayor. Russell is a great man: he is a loving husband and father. His Christian values come through in all areas of his life. We agree fully with his platform.

We must support our law enforcement. Culpeper police department is great. We cannot decide that we need to cut funds for this important office. Evil people exist in all lines of work, we should deal with the individuals. Defunding the police will only serve against our benefit.

Our town needs to work toward becoming debt-free. We totally agree with eliminating double personal property taxes on cars, and Russell’s plans for housing affordability rings like a great plan.

We’re definitely in agreement with term limits. This should be the case with all offices.

We would be so thankful to finally have clean and good-tasting water. It is appalling that Culpeper’s water is terrible.

Russell’s plan to have a community pool would be of great benefit for the community. We very much like his plans for attracting businesses focused on families.