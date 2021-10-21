LETTER: Russell will keep Culpeper on the right track

Local elected public servants have more impact on our daily lives than who sits in the White House or Congress. Policies and developments approved locally take place immediately.

Do we want Culpeper to turn into Northern Virginia? I don’t. I’m so happy I live in Culpeper. We moved here to get away from uncontrolled growth, burdensome government regulations and high taxes. If we elect the same old same old politicians, we are going to end up in the same boat because they appear to more interested in enriching their friends than finding ways to preserve our small town.

Jon Russell is running for mayor. We must rally and support this man as well as other conservatives who will provide a firewall to uncontrolled growth; stand against wasteful spending; more taxes; and erasing our history. Culpeper needs a mayor who will be a leader to fix our tap water and end double taxation on cars.

Jon stands for everything decent in our community. He is a man of faith, a committed and loving husband, a wonderful father and an incredibly present leader who holds prayer meetings and charity fundraisers at his house and invites the community.