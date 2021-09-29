LETTER: Russell will set up Culpeper for future success

Our family moved to Culpeper in 2018. At first, we were unsure about small-town living because we were used to the busy, city life of Northern Virginia. My husband and I, along with our kids have come to really enjoy Culpeper as we have made some great connections and friendships since taking residence here. We want to continue to raise our family here, hoping they will also choose Culpeper to raise their own families.

Culpeper needs someone as mayor to care about the place that they live, not just today but for years to come. We need someone who can set us up for success in the future, for our children and our grandchildren. We need someone who cares about our businesses and our families. We believe that Jon Russell will be that person.

He stands behind our police department. He stands behind small businesses and he will strive to keep the Culpeper community thriving by cutting business and personal property taxes, fixing our town water (which has been an issue for years), addressing affordable housing and homelessness and working to eliminate our debts.

These are just a few of the tasks that Russell has on his agenda when he is elected Mayor. We stand behind Jon Russell because as a businessman, family man and Christian we know that he will do everything he can to maintain our quality of life and keep our little town of Culpeper flourishing.