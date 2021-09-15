LETTER: Russell works to make others' lives better

Politics are messy and I’ll be honest, I wouldn’t want to be in an elected office. Because of that I really appreciate when you find someone running who is motivated to making a difference and has a heart that wants the best for people.

Jon Russell is such a person. From long before he was running for mayor, he has worked to make others’ lives better. He has helped in ways that people don’t always see, from stopping to help a stranded motorist to working with young people or opening his home for food, fellowship, and prayer on a weekly basis.

I don’t think I’ve ever seen someone in the public eye be so open with their family and their time. He believes in working hard and helping those who need it. I applaud his goals of lowering taxes and creating term limits for mayor and council so that we don’t end up with the politicians in one seat forever.

As the wife of a combat veteran, I’ve seen the efforts Russell has made to reach out to the growing veteran population. While this may not touch many of those reading this, recent events have greatly impacted the veteran community. Russell understands that and has developed relationships to help. Supporting our veterans and military goes hand-in-hand with supporting the town.