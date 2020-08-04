With a deadly pandemic raging, the economy crashing, citizens demonstrating, schools closed, and lives upended, our Republican leadership still cannot rummage up any form of solutions. Instead, Jon Russell can only foment further fear and discord (Aug. 2 Star-Exponent, ‘Our safety is in Jeopardy with Spanberger in Congress’).
In the typical zig-zag logic of today’s Republican leadership, Russell states that Abigail Spanberger has been silent on violence, and then quotes her on the government’s heavy-handed use of power—which only serves to fan the flames of violence—then veers back to accuse Spanberger of being silent on violence.
And what solutions does Russell offer? Ding, ding, ding—unfettered access to guns. His Victorian mindset then goes full-throttle with the vision of women and children quivering in their homes and thanking—men? God?—for guns. Really?
Russell has no broader knowledge or respect for women’s intelligence and problem-solving abilities than cowering behind locked doors while occasionally firing off a few rounds? Please tell me who excels at peacemaking? Hint: it’s not men.
Mr. Russell continues with, “True leaders speak out against violence instead of hiding behind partisan politics.” At the same time he hides behind women’s skirts advocating for women to “protect themselves with any means necessary.” Such bravery. Such problem solving. Such a good buddy for gun advocate Nick Freitas.
Let’s not forget that several months ago Mr. Russell was also advocating—repeatedly—for Culpeper to get back to work and pre-pandemic normalcy. Now look at where that strategy got Florida, Texas, Arizona, and other states under Republican leadership: exploding death rates.
I know who’s helping me sleep at night. It’s Abigail Spanberger.
