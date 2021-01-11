LETTER: School board should be non-partisan NEEDS EDITING

REVISED VERSION FOR WEDNESDAY PRINT
As a citizen, parent and grandparent of students in the Culpeper County Public Schools (CCPS), I am concerned with apparent politicizing of the CCPS Board and other local elected offices.
State law mandates that the elected school boards be politically non-partisan. The CCPS board elected Marshall Keene chair Monday night and selected an individual to fill a vacancy from Jefferson despite the input from citizens to the contrary on both decisions. Keene’s partisan politics are evident and though there were candidates for the member vacancy far more educationally and experientially qualified, Mrs. Desiltes, an active member of the Culpeper County Republican Comm. (CCRC), and the mother of Freitas’ campaign manager was selected 4 to 2.
Keene has demonstrated aggressive political aspirations as chair of the CCRC. His recent organization, encouragement and praise for three busses from Culpeper sent to Washington, D.C. for the purpose of opposing the outcome of a national election is unsettling. Keene did not attend. Was he aware the protest could turn into a mob-frenzied confrontation?
Equally unsettling were the photos (including one posted about the Culpeper participants) revealing that most were maskless. If that was the case for the Culpeper attendees, they put Culpeper citizens at risk by bringing back the likely infections to which they were exposed.
Is Keene the appropriate role model for our children or a politician attempting to gain and exert power?
Removing politics from local governing bodies is an effort to streamline the purpose i.e. to serve the community without bias. Are we settling for “politicians” rather than “civic” servants? Have we become tools for someone else’s aspirations?
Do these recent choices reflect an interest other than the educational welfare of our students?
Our job is to hold them accountable. Let’s do that!
Zann Nelson
Reva
