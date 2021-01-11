LETTER: School board should be non-partisan NEEDS EDITING

Equally unsettling are photos (including those of Culpeper participants) revealing that most protesters were maskless. If indeed that was the case for the Culpeper attendees, they put at risk hundreds of others by bringing back to Culpeper the likely COVID-19 infections to which they were exposed.

Do we want Culpeper public schools to be highly politicized?

I believe that Keene’s recent participation in the activities of Jan. 6, his apparent disrespect for the rule of law, and his willingness to place at risk the folks who call Culpeper home make him an unacceptable role model for students.

The School Board will elect a chair on Monday, Jan. 10, at its 6 p.m. meeting. It is my understanding that Keene seeks that position, though others on the board have served longer and have shown no desire to promote partisan politics.

I have learned that Keene is planning to run for clerk of the Culpeper County Circuit Court in a special election on March 30. Does he expect to use his election as School Board chair as an endorsement for the position of clerk of court?

Perhaps Marshall Keene should resign from the School Board and tackle his clerkship campaign with complete commitment while performing his full-time job with the county Sheriff’s Office.