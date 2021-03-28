LETTER: School bus seating does not allow for COVID distancing

After reading the Culpeper County School Board’s newest mitigation plan changes I feel I have to comment regarding the spacing on buses.

When one sees a bus capacity of 77, 66 or 64 passengers they assume this is the normal capacity on that bus. This is where the problem begins in the spacing of students of two in a seat.

Years ago someone decided that the capacity listed for a school bus was going to be three kids per seat. That’s where the 77, 66 and 64 comes into play.

Three small, primary, elementary students may fit in one seat. That is true. What is not taken in to consideration is middle and high school students. Try and fit three high schoolers, especially football players three or even two in one seat. A 66-passenger school bus really only holds 44 students at two in a seat. A 66-passenger bus is at seated capacity with 44 students at 2 in a seat.

I urge the School Board members, Dr. Anthony Brads, Russell Houck and Stacey Timmons to get in a school bus and sit three in a seat, much less two in a seat and see how comfortable and socially distant they will be.