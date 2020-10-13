LETTER: Setting the record straight on Freitas

An Oct. 11, 2020, letter to the Star-Exponent by Dustin Curtis (“Spanberger is no ‘independent moderate’) stated, “Virginia Public Access Project (VPAP) rated Freitas as having the most independent voting record of all 100 members in the House of Delegates.”

Not exactly. VPAP told me that it does not “rate.” But it does provide very useful “visualizations” on dozens of topics. VPAP referred me to two which could relate to this claim.

One of them, “Contrarian,” lists 12 House members who, in 2019, cast the solitary “No” vote at least twice. Some were alone on as many as six bills. Freitas was the sole “No” vote on three: Health Insurance for Autism Spectrum Disorder (97-1); Virginia Rural Information Technology Apprenticeship Program (98-1); and Innovative Internship Fund and Pilot Program (92-1).

Another VPAP visualization is called “Party Unity” which shows how often members vote with their party. Of the 44 House Republicans, 41 voted between 80% and 95% of the time with the party position; Freitas voted 74.4% with the party, Glenn Davis 74.2%; and Mark Cole 69.9%.

Incidentally, the basic claim is shown, verbatim, on Mr. Freitas’ Facebook page under the heading “Grassroots for Nick Freitas.” Freitas may be more contrary than many, but it cannot be said the VPAP “ranks him the most independent.”

Perry Cabot Jeffersonton