LETTER: Sheriffs: We oppose nomination of Ed Gonzalez to lead ICE

Ending critical partnerships like 287(g) that some 200 state and local governments rely upon to enforce the rule of law are essential to keep communities safe. Federal, state, and local law enforcement coordination was one of the most important lessons of the 9/11 Commission and it is clear that Ed Gonzalez does not believe in coordination of immigration enforcement to protect our nation from terrorists and drug smugglers.

We appreciate and commend President Biden’s selection of an independently elected county sheriff to serve as ICE Director. America’s sheriffs are working hard on the front lines to protect their neighbors and communities. Protect America Now believes that the best days of America are still ahead, but there are many threats and attempts to make America less safe, less secure, and ultimately less free.

Whether the issue is an attempt to trample our constitution and reject law and order, infringe on our second amendment rights, tolerate rampant illegal immigration or increasing taxes on working families, all of these are attempts to attack our freedoms. You can learn more about our more than 70-member organization from coast to coast in 31 states at ProtectAmericaNow.com.

No one who has a clear record of refusing to uphold the rule of law and support programs like sanctuary cities designed to make it more difficult to identify law-breakers, should be appointed as director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

The Advisory Committee Sheriffs of Protect America Now: Sheriff Scott Jenkins of Culpeper County, Va. Sheriff Mark Lamb of Pinal County, Az. Sheriff Wayne Ivey of Brevard County, Fla. Sheriff Tony Childress of Livingston County, Ill. Sheriff Mike Lewis of Wicomico County, Md. Sheriff Tom Hodgson of Bristol County, Mass. Sheriff Jim Arnott of Greene County, Mo.