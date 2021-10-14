LETTER: Sims endorses Hutchins for School Board

I would be remiss as a veteran and former educator if I didn’t endorse Elizabeth Hutchins for the Stevensburg District School Board seat. I have known Elizabeth for years and had the opportunity to serve with her on the Culpeper County School Board.

Elizabeth is the real deal in that she is a former teacher, School Board member and a volunteer at many school functions. She is extremely knowledgeable and stays updated with the best practices in education.

Elizabeth’s main focus is on teaching facts and supporting teachers and parents with an outcome that provides students with a quality education. She expects nothing less and opposes administrative edicts that are clerical in nature and infringe upon instructional planning and time. Our community needs her educational experience.

Bill Simms

Boston, Culpeper County