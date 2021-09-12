LETTER: Social media's 'mob rule' took down Lee statue

The headlines recently in the Culpeper Star-Exponent are filled with the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument.

I have witnessed our nation’s heritage being usurped since the advent of social media in about 2010. Facebook, Twitter and the like has resulted in what can be defined as “mob” rule.

Every contributor seems to have a different ‘solution’ to every societal issue. For me it amounts to merely a ‘solution looking for a problem.’

Tearing down statues, teenage-transgenderism, abortion to near-birth day (Northam) all have a mob solution.

Reading of the Robert E. Lee monument removal conjured up some reflections of how I viewed places of such public reverence in my 81 years.

For example, the Holocaust monument in Washington, D.C., had a “never again” message; Lincoln and Gettysburg National monuments depicted an end to slavery and the sacrifices of thousands of Americans—father vs. son, neighbor vs. neighbor. Must be, hardly a warrior knew fully what the fight was about. Vaguely, perhaps, Southerners were seen as rebels while Northerners were tyrants.