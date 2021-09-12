LETTER: Social media's 'mob rule' took down Lee statue

The headlines recently in the Culpeper Star-Exponent are filled with the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument.
I have witnessed our nation’s heritage being usurped since the advent of social media in about 2010. Facebook, Twitter and the like has resulted in what can be defined as “mob” rule.
Every contributor seems to have a different ‘solution’ to every societal issue. For me it amounts to merely a ‘solution looking for a problem.’
Tearing down statues, teenage-transgenderism, abortion to near-birth day (Northam) all have a mob solution.
Reading of the Robert E. Lee monument removal conjured up some reflections of how I viewed places of such public reverence in my 81 years.
For example, the Holocaust monument in Washington, D.C., had a “never again” message; Lincoln and Gettysburg National monuments depicted an end to slavery and the sacrifices of thousands of Americans—father vs. son, neighbor vs. neighbor. Must be, hardly a warrior knew fully what the fight was about. Vaguely, perhaps, Southerners were seen as rebels while Northerners were tyrants.
Monuments to such catastrophic events helped ease the consciences of the adversaries and always came with a moral message, namely: Never again. Honor for those who stood up to tyranny at great human cost even in a losing cause. Honor to those who preserved the Constitutional Union.
With the aforementioned “mob rule” one would be right to ask who—or what—is next to be torn asunder to erase a history that must not be repeated?
Answer that and perhaps future generations won’t have to fight the same fight over again.
My favorite: “First in War, first in peace, and first in the hearts of his countrymen.” (Eulogy written by Henry “Light Horse Harry” Lee, Robert E. Lee’s father, of George Washington.) We might add: “First to free his slaves,” to disperse the mob.
Frank Sardina
Unionville