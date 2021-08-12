 Skip to main content
LETTER: Solar projects lack efficiency, destroy tranquility
While I was a supervisor in an upstate New York town we entertained the idea of installing a wind farm.

At the close of the project, which was not implemented, our advice was that solar and wind are most efficiently installed on individual properties or rooftops as supplemental power.

I see now that local counties are actively pursuing large, land-consuming, wilderness-eliminating, solar projects; most recently the proposal for a 4.9 megawatt industrial solar farm.

On any proposed renewable energy farm I have not seen any estimate of efficiency.

For example, while the nameplate capacity for a wind tower suggests power output at 100% efficiency, the actual output is just 30%. I don’t know what a solar nameplate states but I suspect that since both wind and solar are dependent on nature, neither is 100% efficient.

The solar 5.9 megawatts then becomes a marketing enticement for nature-dependent power and at 30% efficiency, in reality, is two-thirds less cars/CO2 metric tons than advertised.

The Orange County High School plan to install solar panels on the roof, as supplemental power, is suggested best practice—but the 25-year payback for the $65M project would probably not pass a cost/benefit test. Climate change enthusiasts, many who drive 50 miles a day in CO2-spewing cars, might sleep better, but where’s the real benefit?

I have observed, in just nine years of residence, in Virginia a basic coming-apart of the tranquility that we expected in Historic Virginia, birthplace of our country’s origin.

Short list in these nine years: Wilderness Walmart and local tenements; Route 3 corridor; Route 20 slash/burn wilderness clearing; Spotsylvania’s Smith Station Road’s slash/burn for a wall of tenements; Central Park’s build new while boarding up relatively new structures—these all amount to short-term gain, long-term tranquility lost.

Frank Sardina

Unionville

