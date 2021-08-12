LETTER: Solar projects lack efficiency, destroy tranquility

While I was a supervisor in an upstate New York town we entertained the idea of installing a wind farm.

At the close of the project, which was not implemented, our advice was that solar and wind are most efficiently installed on individual properties or rooftops as supplemental power.

I see now that local counties are actively pursuing large, land-consuming, wilderness-eliminating, solar projects; most recently the proposal for a 4.9 megawatt industrial solar farm.

On any proposed renewable energy farm I have not seen any estimate of efficiency.

For example, while the nameplate capacity for a wind tower suggests power output at 100% efficiency, the actual output is just 30%. I don’t know what a solar nameplate states but I suspect that since both wind and solar are dependent on nature, neither is 100% efficient.

The solar 5.9 megawatts then becomes a marketing enticement for nature-dependent power and at 30% efficiency, in reality, is two-thirds less cars/CO2 metric tons than advertised.