The following is our response to the recent article published in the Sunday, July 12 Star-Exponent, “Culpeper County board claims it has ‘no control’ over Confederate flag.”
This reminds me of that old adage, “as much as things change, some things remain the same.”
The Culpeper County Board of Supervisors had the chance to step up and be a force for change in Culpeper County. They had the opportunity to make a statement that Culpeper is a place where all residents matter and are represented in the county government.
They could have let it be known that some things are not representative of a changing and inclusive community. They could have seized the opportunity to be historically correct at a critical point in our nation.
Sadly, they did not.
Charles Jameson
Michele Jameson
Culpeper
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.